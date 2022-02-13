Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) a GBX 5,200 Price Target

Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 5,200 ($70.32) target price on Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) in a research report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. UBS Group set a GBX 4,200 ($56.80) price target on Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Liberum Capital cut Rio Tinto Group to a sell rating and set a GBX 4,200 ($56.80) price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 5,700 ($77.08) price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Friday, February 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 5,138.33 ($69.48).

Rio Tinto Group stock opened at GBX 5,726 ($77.43) on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 5,156.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 5,105.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.22, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.13. Rio Tinto Group has a one year low of GBX 4,354 ($58.88) and a one year high of GBX 6,876.26 ($92.99). The stock has a market cap of £92.73 billion and a PE ratio of 6.72.

In related news, insider Peter Cunningham sold 5 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 5,398 ($73.00), for a total transaction of £269.90 ($364.98).

About Rio Tinto Group

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

