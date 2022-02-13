Fiserv, Inc. Expected to Earn Q2 2022 Earnings of $1.59 Per Share (NASDAQ:FISV)

Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) – Analysts at William Blair raised their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for Fiserv in a research report issued on Tuesday, February 8th. William Blair analyst C. Kennedy now expects that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $1.59 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.58. William Blair also issued estimates for Fiserv’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.73 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.75 EPS.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.01. Fiserv had a net margin of 8.23% and a return on equity of 11.01%. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on FISV. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Fiserv in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $148.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $132.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fiserv presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.81.

Shares of NASDAQ:FISV opened at $97.40 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $104.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Fiserv has a one year low of $92.06 and a one year high of $127.34. The company has a market cap of $64.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.47, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.81.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Fiserv by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,535 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in Fiserv by 3.8% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,822 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Copperleaf Capital LLC boosted its stake in Fiserv by 3.5% during the third quarter. Copperleaf Capital LLC now owns 3,089 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its stake in Fiserv by 1.0% during the third quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 10,674 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,158,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Fiserv by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 951 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. 97.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Harry Disimone bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $97.21 per share, with a total value of $97,210.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Byron C. Vielehr sold 10,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.76, for a total transaction of $1,007,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 21,491 shares of company stock worth $2,064,444 and sold 168,031 shares worth $17,203,124. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides technology solutions needed to run operations, including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

