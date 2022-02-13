Absolute Software (NASDAQ:ABST) Cut to D+ at TheStreet

TheStreet downgraded shares of Absolute Software (NASDAQ:ABST) from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

ABST has been the topic of several other reports. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Absolute Software from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Absolute Software from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, TD Securities raised shares of Absolute Software from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the company from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $17.92.

Get Absolute Software alerts:

Absolute Software stock opened at $9.29 on Wednesday. Absolute Software has a fifty-two week low of $7.22 and a fifty-two week high of $16.47. The stock has a market cap of $468.80 million, a PE ratio of -71.46 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.37.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $0.0642 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. This is a boost from Absolute Software’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Absolute Software’s dividend payout ratio is presently -199.98%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Absolute Software in the 2nd quarter worth $2,539,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Absolute Software by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 523,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,586,000 after purchasing an additional 95,320 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Absolute Software by 229.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 439,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,364,000 after purchasing an additional 306,008 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Absolute Software by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,126,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,308,000 after purchasing an additional 156,875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pembroke Management LTD raised its holdings in Absolute Software by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 1,472,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,494,000 after purchasing an additional 5,630 shares in the last quarter. 65.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Absolute Software

Absolute Software Corp. engages in the provision of cloud-based service that supports the management and security of computing devices, applications, and data for a variety of organizations. Its solutions includes education, financial services, general date protection regulations (GDPR) compliance, government, healthcare, professional services, and technology solutions such as Absolute for Android, and Absolute for Chromebook.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Absolute Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Absolute Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.