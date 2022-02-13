Peel Hunt Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Grafton Group (LON:GFTU)

Grafton Group (LON:GFTU)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Peel Hunt in a research report issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a GBX 1,580 ($21.37) price objective on the stock. Peel Hunt’s price target suggests a potential upside of 41.70% from the company’s previous close.

GFTU has been the topic of several other reports. Liberum Capital lifted their price target on shares of Grafton Group from GBX 1,270 ($17.17) to GBX 1,325 ($17.92) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,620 ($21.91) price objective on shares of Grafton Group in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,361.67 ($18.41).

Shares of LON:GFTU opened at GBX 1,115 ($15.08) on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,181.95 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,257.37. Grafton Group has a 12 month low of GBX 957 ($12.94) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,425 ($19.27). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.19, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.35. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.67 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.25.

Grafton Group plc engages in the distribution, retailing, and manufacturing businesses in Ireland, the Netherlands, and the United Kingdom. Its Distribution segment distributes building and plumbing materials to professional trades people engaged in residential repair, maintenance, and improvement projects, as well as in residential and other new build construction.

