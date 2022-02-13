Derwent London (LON:DLN) Rating Reiterated by Peel Hunt

Derwent London (LON:DLN)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by analysts at Peel Hunt in a report issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a GBX 3,700 ($50.03) price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Peel Hunt’s price target points to a potential upside of 14.44% from the stock’s previous close.

DLN has been the subject of several other reports. Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 3,700 ($50.03) target price on shares of Derwent London in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 2,700 ($36.51) price target on shares of Derwent London in a research report on Friday. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 4,100 ($55.44) price target on shares of Derwent London in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Derwent London in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,700 ($50.03) price target on shares of Derwent London in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 3,539.78 ($47.87).

Shares of DLN stock opened at GBX 3,233 ($43.72) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.63 billion and a PE ratio of 69.98. Derwent London has a 1-year low of GBX 3,096 ($41.87) and a 1-year high of GBX 3,850 ($52.06). The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 3,378.52 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 3,497.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.26, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Derwent London Company Profile

Derwent London plc owns 83 buildings in a commercial real estate portfolio predominantly in central London valued at Â£5.4 billion (including joint ventures) as at 30 June 2020, making it the largest London-focused real estate investment trust (REIT). Our experienced team has a long track record of creating value throughout the property cycle by regenerating our buildings via development or refurbishment, effective asset management and capital recycling.

