Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) PT Raised to $62.00 at Morgan Stanley

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) had its price objective raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $60.00 to $62.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 8.20% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays raised Brighthouse Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Brighthouse Financial in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Brighthouse Financial from $54.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Brighthouse Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Brighthouse Financial from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.75.

Get Brighthouse Financial alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ BHF opened at $57.30 on Friday. Brighthouse Financial has a one year low of $38.93 and a one year high of $62.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $54.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a PE ratio of -4.04 and a beta of 1.48.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $5.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by $1.97. Brighthouse Financial had a positive return on equity of 10.43% and a negative net margin of 22.88%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.03 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Brighthouse Financial will post 19.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 563.0% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 72,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,317,000 after purchasing an additional 61,845 shares during the last quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Brighthouse Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,042,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 274,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,499,000 after purchasing an additional 2,685 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 162,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,412,000 after purchasing an additional 13,440 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.07% of the company’s stock.

Brighthouse Financial Company Profile

Brighthouse Financial, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of life insurance and annuities through independent distribution channels and marketing arrangements with a diverse network of distribution partners. It operates through the following segments: Annuities, Life, Run-Off, and Corporate & Others.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Brighthouse Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brighthouse Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.