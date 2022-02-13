The Goldman Sachs Group Begins Coverage on Centessa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNTA)

Investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNTA) in a research report issued on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 26.18% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th.

Shares of CNTA stock opened at $9.51 on Friday. Centessa Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $8.47 and a 52-week high of $26.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.06.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNTA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.10. On average, equities analysts expect that Centessa Pharmaceuticals will post -2.08 EPS for the current year.

In other Centessa Pharmaceuticals news, Director Rubertis Francesco De purchased 60,304 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.62 per share, for a total transaction of $761,036.48. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Medicxi Ventures Management (J purchased 34,326 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.82 per share, for a total transaction of $440,059.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 270,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,188,838 over the last three months.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 343,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,866,000 after buying an additional 56,888 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 146.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 2,681 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA lifted its stake in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 111.6% during the 4th quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 5,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 3,070 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 2,731.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 79,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $892,000 after buying an additional 76,446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Institutional investors own 63.31% of the company’s stock.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops and delivers life-altering and life-enhancing medicines to patients. Its products pipeline include Lixivaptan, a vasopressin V2 receptor small molecule inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical development for the treatment of autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease; SerpinPC, an activated protein C inhibitor, which is in Phase 2a clinical development for the treatment of hemophilia A and B; Imgatuzumab, an anti-EGFR monoclonal antibody expected to enter a Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma, as well as is being considered for the treatment of other solid tumors in the context of combination treatment with immunotherapy; and ZF874, a small molecule chemical chaperone folding corrector of the Z variant of alpha-1-antitrypsin in Phase 1 clinical development for the treatment of alpha-1-antitrypsin deficiency.

