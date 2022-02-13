DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) Price Target Increased to $37.00 by Analysts at Mizuho

DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) had its price target raised by equities researchers at Mizuho from $35.00 to $37.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Mizuho’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 17.24% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of DCP Midstream from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of DCP Midstream from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of DCP Midstream from $34.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Truist Financial raised shares of DCP Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of DCP Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DCP Midstream presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.58.

DCP opened at $31.56 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.76 and a 200-day moving average of $28.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.41 and a beta of 3.28. DCP Midstream has a 12-month low of $19.57 and a 12-month high of $33.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The pipeline company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.65. DCP Midstream had a return on equity of 3.65% and a net margin of 1.80%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that DCP Midstream will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DCP. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of DCP Midstream in the second quarter valued at about $960,000. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of DCP Midstream in the second quarter valued at about $5,487,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DCP Midstream by 17.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,287,755 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $162,281,000 after buying an additional 771,729 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of DCP Midstream by 72.4% in the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 120,167 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,688,000 after buying an additional 50,468 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of DCP Midstream in the second quarter valued at about $241,000. Institutional investors own 32.19% of the company’s stock.

DCP Midstream LP engages in the business of gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing and selling natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Logistics and Marketing and Gathering and Processing. The Logistics and Marketing segment includes transporting, trading, marketing and storing natural gas and NGLs and fractionating NGLs.

