Cantor Fitzgerald Begins Coverage on Ideanomics (NASDAQ:IDEX)

Equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Ideanomics (NASDAQ:IDEX) in a research note issued on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 194.12% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ideanomics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th.

Shares of NASDAQ IDEX opened at $1.02 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.76. The firm has a market cap of $507.63 million, a P/E ratio of -3.00 and a beta of -0.24. Ideanomics has a 52 week low of $0.87 and a 52 week high of $4.88.

Ideanomics (NASDAQ:IDEX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.10). Ideanomics had a negative net margin of 108.04% and a negative return on equity of 19.80%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ideanomics will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Alfred Poor purchased 62,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.19 per share, with a total value of $74,940.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IDEX. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Ideanomics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of Ideanomics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. S&T Bank PA acquired a new position in shares of Ideanomics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ideanomics by 380.0% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 24,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 19,000 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ideanomics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. 20.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ideanomics

Ideanomics, Inc is a global company focused on facilitating the adoption of commercial electric vehicles and developing next generation financial services and Fintech product. The firm operates through the Mobile Energy Global (MEG) and Ideanomics Capital business units. Its electric vehicle division, MEG, provides group purchasing discounts on commercial electric vehicles, EV batteries and electricity, as well as financing and charging solutions.

