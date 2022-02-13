$1.15 Billion in Sales Expected for Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) will post $1.15 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Qorvo’s earnings. Qorvo posted sales of $1.07 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Qorvo will report full year sales of $4.63 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $5.00 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.91 billion to $5.16 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Qorvo.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Qorvo had a net margin of 24.37% and a return on equity of 28.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.95 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently commented on QRVO. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Qorvo from $208.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of Qorvo from $225.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Qorvo from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Qorvo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Summit Insights cut shares of Qorvo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $225.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Qorvo currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $188.48.

Qorvo stock opened at $127.24 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $146.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $163.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.82. The stock has a market cap of $13.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.38. Qorvo has a fifty-two week low of $123.92 and a fifty-two week high of $201.68.

In other news, VP Paul J. Fego sold 5,135 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.85, for a total transaction of $825,964.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John R. Harding sold 1,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.05, for a total transaction of $200,141.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Qorvo during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its stake in Qorvo by 210.5% during the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 295 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Qorvo by 956.7% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 317 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Qorvo by 3,655.6% during the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 338 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in Qorvo by 1,600.0% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 408 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. 83.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Qorvo Company Profile

Qorvo, Inc engages in the provision of development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity. It operates through the following reportable segments: Mobile Products and Infrastructure & Defense Products. The Mobile Products segment is involved in supplyingof cellular, UWB, and Wi-Fi solutions for applications, including smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets, and Internet of things.

