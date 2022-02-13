Similarweb (NYSE:SMWB) Price Target Cut to $23.00

Similarweb (NYSE:SMWB) had its price objective decreased by stock analysts at Citigroup from $32.00 to $23.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 67.88% from the company’s current price.

SMWB has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Similarweb from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Similarweb from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.86.

Shares of SMWB stock opened at $13.70 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.99 and a 200-day moving average of $18.94. Similarweb has a 12-month low of $11.88 and a 12-month high of $25.50.

Similarweb (NYSE:SMWB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $35.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.98 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Similarweb will post -1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Similarweb during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Similarweb in the 4th quarter worth about $65,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Similarweb by 2,440.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 7,321 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Similarweb in the 2nd quarter worth about $175,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Similarweb in the 3rd quarter worth about $198,000. Institutional investors own 19.37% of the company’s stock.

Similarweb Ltd. provides website traffic solutions through AI-driven data analytics worldwide. It offers digital research intelligence solutions that allow senior leaders, strategy, business intelligence, and consumer insights teams to benchmark performance against competitors and market leaders, analyze trends in the market, conduct deeper research into specific companies, and analyze audience behavior; and digital marketing solutions, which enable marketing leaders, search engine optimization, and content managers, pay-per-click, performance marketers, affiliate marketers, and media buyers to understand their competitors' online acquisition strategies in each marketing channel.

