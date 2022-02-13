Piraeus Financial Holdings S.A. (OTCMKTS:BPIRY) Short Interest Update

Piraeus Financial Holdings S.A. (OTCMKTS:BPIRY) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,100 shares, an increase of 198.1% from the January 15th total of 5,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BPIRY. HSBC upgraded shares of Piraeus Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Piraeus Financial in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

OTCMKTS:BPIRY opened at $1.53 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.66. Piraeus Financial has a fifty-two week low of $1.25 and a fifty-two week high of $18.40.

Piraeus Financial Holdings SA engages in the provision of financial and banking services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate Banking, Piraeus Financial Markets (PFM), Other and Piraeus Legacy Unit (PLU). The Retail Banking segment includes mass, affluent, private banking, small businesses and public core segments and channels.

