GoGreen Investments Corp (NYSE:GOGN) Short Interest Update

GoGreen Investments Corp (NYSE:GOGN) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the January 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 27,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

GoGreen Investments stock opened at $9.92 on Friday. GoGreen Investments has a 1-year low of $9.86 and a 1-year high of $10.61.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in GoGreen Investments stock. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of GoGreen Investments Corp (NYSE:GOGN) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 298,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,964,000. HighTower Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.83% of GoGreen Investments as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.98% of the company’s stock.

GoGreen Investments Corporation is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. GoGreen Investments Corporation is based in Houston, Texas.

