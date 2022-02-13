Short Interest in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXP) Rises By 193.0%

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXP) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,600 shares, an increase of 193.0% from the January 15th total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 90,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of NXP opened at $14.89 on Friday. Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio has a 1 year low of $14.84 and a 1 year high of $18.75. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.52.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a $0.0455 dividend. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.41% of the company’s stock.

About Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests in the investment-grade municipal securities rated Baa and BBB or better.

