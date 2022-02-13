HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $36.15.

HPQ has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of HP from $38.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of HP from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of HP from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of HP from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of HP from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st.

Shares of HPQ opened at $37.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $40.42 billion, a PE ratio of 6.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s fifty day moving average is $37.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.45. HP has a fifty-two week low of $25.96 and a fifty-two week high of $39.65.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The computer maker reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $16.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.42 billion. HP had a net margin of 10.24% and a negative return on equity of 151.64%. HP’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that HP will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 8th. HP’s payout ratio is currently 18.38%.

In other news, insider Barbara Barton Weiszhaar sold 1,547 shares of HP stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.38, for a total value of $54,732.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of HP stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.84, for a total transaction of $1,286,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 192,427 shares of company stock valued at $6,956,950 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HP by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,903,476 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $861,205,000 after buying an additional 177,208 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of HP by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 18,708,669 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $511,869,000 after buying an additional 1,075,822 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in HP by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 15,935,707 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $436,002,000 after purchasing an additional 960,865 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in HP by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,195,961 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $338,006,000 after purchasing an additional 1,859,807 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in HP by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,174,795 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $223,662,000 after purchasing an additional 883,864 shares during the period. 82.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

