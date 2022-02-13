Truist Financial Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) – Analysts at Truist Financial dropped their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Lumen Technologies in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 9th. Truist Financial analyst G. Miller now anticipates that the technology company will earn $0.27 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.29. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Lumen Technologies’ Q1 2023 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.32 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.24 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lumen Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Citigroup raised shares of Lumen Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th.

Lumen Technologies stock opened at $10.09 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.54. Lumen Technologies has a 1-year low of $10.08 and a 1-year high of $15.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market cap of $10.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.94.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LUMN. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lumen Technologies by 114.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,433,165 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296,573 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of Lumen Technologies by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 172,662 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,346,000 after purchasing an additional 19,644 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Lumen Technologies by 70.5% in the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 159,450 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,167,000 after purchasing an additional 65,915 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,119,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Lumen Technologies by 36.2% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,410,249 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,166,000 after purchasing an additional 374,474 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 29th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 26th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.91%. Lumen Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently -140.85%.

Lumen Technologies Company Profile

Lumen Technologies, Inc is an investment holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated communications to residential and business customers. It operates through the following segments: International and Global Accounts Management, Enterprise, Small and Medium Business, Wholesale, and Consumer.

