Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) Price Target Lowered to C$76.00 at Scotiabank

Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) (NYSE:SLF) had its target price lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from C$78.00 to C$76.00 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price target indicates a potential upside of 8.99% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$76.00 to C$79.00 in a research report on Friday, November 5th. National Bankshares lowered shares of Sun Life Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from C$79.00 to C$77.00 in a research report on Thursday. TD Securities lowered shares of Sun Life Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from C$81.00 to C$78.00 in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a C$27.00 price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$74.00 to C$81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$72.54.

Shares of SLF opened at C$69.73 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1,108.38, a quick ratio of 1,053.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.01. The firm has a market cap of C$40.87 billion and a PE ratio of 11.39. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$70.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$68.51. Sun Life Financial has a 12-month low of C$61.04 and a 12-month high of C$74.22.

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company also provides reinsurance products; investment counselling and portfolio management services; mutual funds and segregated funds; trust and banking services; real estate property brokerage and appraisal services; and merchant banking services.

