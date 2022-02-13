William Blair Comments on FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc.’s Q4 2022 Earnings (NYSE:FLT)

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) – Analysts at William Blair raised their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in a research note issued on Tuesday, February 8th. William Blair analyst R. Napoli now expects that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $4.04 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $3.90.

Get FLEETCOR Technologies alerts:

FLT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $275.00 to $265.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $290.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $312.82.

FLEETCOR Technologies stock opened at $246.47 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $230.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $245.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.44, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.35. FLEETCOR Technologies has a 52-week low of $200.78 and a 52-week high of $295.36.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $3.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by $0.13. FLEETCOR Technologies had a net margin of 31.12% and a return on equity of 30.48%. The business had revenue of $802.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $768.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.92 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLT. Boston Partners boosted its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 36,895.2% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,022,176 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $267,098,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019,413 shares during the last quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $189,408,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 6.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,475,179 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,914,094,000 after purchasing an additional 483,211 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 90.2% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 811,680 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $212,068,000 after purchasing an additional 385,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 169.6% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 439,520 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $114,833,000 after buying an additional 276,500 shares during the last quarter. 92.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FLEETCOR Technologies Company Profile

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment solutions that enables businesses to control purchases and make payments. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, International, and Brazil. The company was founded by William Boatner Reily III and Ronald F.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for FLEETCOR Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FLEETCOR Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.