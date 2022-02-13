Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) Expected to Earn Q4 2022 Earnings of $0.57 Per Share

Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Valvoline in a report issued on Wednesday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.57 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.61. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Valvoline’s FY2023 earnings at $2.50 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.95 EPS.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.03. Valvoline had a net margin of 14.09% and a return on equity of 2,978.72%. The company had revenue of $858.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $826.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Valvoline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Valvoline from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Valvoline currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

NYSE VVV opened at $32.11 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.27. Valvoline has a 52 week low of $24.12 and a 52 week high of $37.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion, a PE ratio of 14.02 and a beta of 1.36.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. Valvoline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.83%.

In other Valvoline news, SVP Jamal K. Muashsher sold 1,527 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.23, for a total transaction of $53,796.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Valvoline by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 46,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,734,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in Valvoline by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 45,832 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,709,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Valvoline by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,473 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Valvoline by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 64,183 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,001,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in Valvoline in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. 92.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Valvoline, Inc engages in producing, marketing and supplying of engine & automotive maintenance products and services. The firm operates through the following segments: Quick Lubes, Core North America and International. The Quick Lubes segment provides services to passenger car and light truck quick lube market through company-owned and independent franchised retail quick lube service center stores and independent express care stores that service vehicles with valvoline products.

