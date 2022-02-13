Piper Sandler Comments on Mandiant Inc’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:MNDT)

Mandiant Inc (NASDAQ:MNDT) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler issued their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Mandiant in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 8th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Owens anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.21) per share for the quarter. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Mandiant’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.19) EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.16) EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on MNDT. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Mandiant from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Mandiant in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Mandiant from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mandiant in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mandiant from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Mandiant currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

NASDAQ MNDT opened at $18.63 on Friday. Mandiant has a 1-year low of $13.76 and a 1-year high of $22.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.45 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.45.

Mandiant (NASDAQ:MNDT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.04. Mandiant had a negative return on equity of 9.97% and a negative net margin of 30.46%. The business had revenue of $133.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.06) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Graypoint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mandiant in the 3rd quarter worth about $184,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Mandiant in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new stake in Mandiant in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,733,000. Cubic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mandiant during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $542,000. Finally, Vision Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mandiant in the fourth quarter valued at $2,391,000. Institutional investors own 80.11% of the company’s stock.

In other Mandiant news, COO John P. Watters bought 10,000 shares of Mandiant stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.55 per share, for a total transaction of $165,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Mandiant, Inc operates as an intelligence-led security company. The firm engages in intelligence-based cybersecurity solutions that allow organizations to prepare for, prevent, respond to, and remediate cyber attacks. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, EMEA, APAC, and Other.

