Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK) Lowered by Truist Financial

Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK) – Equities research analysts at Truist Financial dropped their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Park Hotels & Resorts in a research note issued on Thursday, February 10th. Truist Financial analyst P. Scholes now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.54 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.59. Truist Financial has a “Hold” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock.

PK has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Bank of America lowered shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. UBS Group lowered shares of Park Hotels & Resorts to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.14.

Shares of PK stock opened at $18.90 on Friday. Park Hotels & Resorts has a 12 month low of $15.77 and a 12 month high of $24.67. The stock has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.33 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.80.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. South Dakota Investment Council boosted its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 209.9% during the 3rd quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 115,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,213,000 after acquiring an additional 78,310 shares during the last quarter. Masterton Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Park Hotels & Resorts in the second quarter valued at approximately $11,030,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts by 6.6% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 21,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335 shares during the last quarter. Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 36.8% in the third quarter. Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC now owns 1,065,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,387,000 after acquiring an additional 286,331 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 16.5% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 157,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,019,000 after purchasing an additional 22,300 shares during the period. 85.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Park Hotels & Resorts

Park Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which owns and operates hotels and resorts. It operates through the Consolidated Hotels and Unconsolidated Hotels segments. Its portfolio of hotels and resorts include the Waldorf Astoria Hotels and Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, DoubleTree by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Curio.

