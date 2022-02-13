Nordea Equity Research Upgrades Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BIOVF) to Buy

Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BIOVF) was upgraded by stock analysts at Nordea Equity Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Pareto Securities lowered shares of Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.00.

OTCMKTS:BIOVF opened at $21.03 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.22. Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB has a 12 month low of $15.13 and a 12 month high of $28.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.13 and a beta of 0.47.

Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceutical. The firm focuses on the hematology and immunology therapeutic areas. It also offers specialty treatments in the area of genetics and metabolism. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Solna, Sweden.

