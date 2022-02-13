Icade (OTCMKTS:CDMGF) Cut to “Underperform” at Oddo Bhf

Oddo Bhf lowered shares of Icade (OTCMKTS:CDMGF) from an outperform rating to an underperform rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on CDMGF. Societe Generale started coverage on Icade in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a buy rating for the company. UBS Group started coverage on Icade in a research note on Friday, January 14th. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Icade from €85.00 ($97.70) to €78.00 ($89.66) in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Icade presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $83.09.

Shares of CDMGF stock opened at $68.13 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.20. Icade has a 12-month low of $68.00 and a 12-month high of $92.93.

As an investor and a developer, Icade is an integrated real estate player that designs innovative real estate products and services adapted to new urban lifestyles and habits. By placing corporate social responsibility and innovation at the core of its strategy, Icade is closely involved with stakeholders and users in the citiesÂlocal authorities and communities, companies and employees, institutions and associationsÂ As an office and healthcare property investor (portfolio value of Â11.6bn as of 06/30/2020 on a proportionate consolidation basis) and as a property developer (2019 economic revenues of nearly Â1bn), Icade has been able to reinvent the real estate business and foster the emergence of tomorrow's greener, smarter and more responsible cities.

