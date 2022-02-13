ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:ABMRF) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to Underweight

ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:ABMRF) was downgraded by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a €13.60 ($15.63) price target on the stock.
Shares of ABMRF stock opened at $17.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.36. ABN AMRO Bank has a 1-year low of $10.35 and a 1-year high of $18.35.
ABN AMRO Bank Company Profile
