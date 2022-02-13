ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:ABMRF) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to Underweight

ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:ABMRF) was downgraded by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a €13.60 ($15.63) price target on the stock.

Shares of ABMRF stock opened at $17.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.36. ABN AMRO Bank has a 1-year low of $10.35 and a 1-year high of $18.35.

ABN AMRO Bank Company Profile

ABN AMRO Bank N.V. provides various banking products and services in the Netherlands and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, and Corporate & Institutional Banking segments. The Retail Banking segment offers banking products and services, including labelled residential mortgage products under the Florius brands; and consumer loans under the Alpha Credit Nederland, Credivance, Defam, and GreenLoans, Moneyou, and ABN AMRO brands.

