Allianz (OTCMKTS:ALIZY) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Allianz (OTCMKTS:ALIZY) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Allianz SE provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services together with its subsidiaries. Allianz SE is based in Munich, Germany. “
ALIZY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Allianz in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Barclays reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Allianz in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Allianz from €250.00 ($287.36) to €260.00 ($298.85) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $143.00.
Allianz (OTCMKTS:ALIZY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $33.56 billion during the quarter. Allianz had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 10.71%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Allianz will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.
About Allianz
Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel to private and corporate customers.
