InMed Pharmaceuticals (INM) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

InMed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INM) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, February 15th. Analysts expect InMed Pharmaceuticals to post earnings of ($0.23) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

InMed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.10. On average, analysts expect InMed Pharmaceuticals to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ INM opened at $1.18 on Friday. InMed Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.92 and a 52 week high of $5.50. The company has a quick ratio of 8.29, a current ratio of 8.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.71. The firm has a market cap of $16.68 million, a PE ratio of -0.82 and a beta of -0.83.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in InMed Pharmaceuticals stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INM) by 76.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,581 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,459 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.16% of InMed Pharmaceuticals worth $41,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 3.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

INM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of InMed Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of InMed Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock.

InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, researches and develops cannabinoid-based therapies. The company's lead product is INM-755, a cannabinol topical cream, which is in a second Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of epidermolysis bullosa. The company is also involved in developing INM-088, which is in preclinical studies for the treatment of glaucoma; and INM-405 for the treatment of orofacial pain.

