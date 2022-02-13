InMed Pharmaceuticals (INM) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

InMed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INM) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, February 15th. Analysts expect InMed Pharmaceuticals to post earnings of ($0.23) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
InMed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.10. On average, analysts expect InMed Pharmaceuticals to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
NASDAQ INM opened at $1.18 on Friday. InMed Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.92 and a 52 week high of $5.50. The company has a quick ratio of 8.29, a current ratio of 8.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.71. The firm has a market cap of $16.68 million, a PE ratio of -0.82 and a beta of -0.83.
INM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of InMed Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of InMed Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock.
About InMed Pharmaceuticals
InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, researches and develops cannabinoid-based therapies. The company's lead product is INM-755, a cannabinol topical cream, which is in a second Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of epidermolysis bullosa. The company is also involved in developing INM-088, which is in preclinical studies for the treatment of glaucoma; and INM-405 for the treatment of orofacial pain.
