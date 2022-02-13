Bellway (LON:BWY) PT Raised to GBX 3,660 at Barclays

Bellway (LON:BWY) had its price target boosted by Barclays from GBX 3,600 ($48.68) to GBX 3,660 ($49.49) in a research report released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Bellway from GBX 4,200 ($56.80) to GBX 4,360 ($58.96) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating on shares of Bellway in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Peel Hunt restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 3,920 ($53.01) target price on shares of Bellway in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 3,920 ($53.01) price objective on shares of Bellway in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 4,230 ($57.20) target price on shares of Bellway in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 3,978.45 ($53.80).

Get Bellway alerts:

LON BWY opened at GBX 3,025 ($40.91) on Wednesday. Bellway has a 1-year low of GBX 2,706 ($36.59) and a 1-year high of GBX 3,756 ($50.79). The company has a market capitalization of £3.73 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.58. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 3,097.85 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 3,234.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.48, a current ratio of 4.27 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

In related news, insider Jason Honeyman bought 3,373 shares of Bellway stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 3,161 ($42.75) per share, with a total value of £106,620.53 ($144,179.22).

Bellway Company Profile

Bellway p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the home building business in the United Kingdom. The company builds and sells homes ranging from one-bedroom apartments to six-bedroom family homes, as well as provides homes to housing associations for social housing. It offers homes under Bellway and Ashberry brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bellway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bellway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.