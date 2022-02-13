Bellway (LON:BWY) PT Raised to GBX 3,660 at Barclays

Bellway (LON:BWY) had its price target boosted by Barclays from GBX 3,600 ($48.68) to GBX 3,660 ($49.49) in a research report released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.
A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Bellway from GBX 4,200 ($56.80) to GBX 4,360 ($58.96) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating on shares of Bellway in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Peel Hunt restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 3,920 ($53.01) target price on shares of Bellway in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 3,920 ($53.01) price objective on shares of Bellway in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 4,230 ($57.20) target price on shares of Bellway in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 3,978.45 ($53.80).
LON BWY opened at GBX 3,025 ($40.91) on Wednesday. Bellway has a 1-year low of GBX 2,706 ($36.59) and a 1-year high of GBX 3,756 ($50.79). The company has a market capitalization of £3.73 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.58. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 3,097.85 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 3,234.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.48, a current ratio of 4.27 and a quick ratio of 0.50.
Bellway Company Profile
Bellway p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the home building business in the United Kingdom. The company builds and sells homes ranging from one-bedroom apartments to six-bedroom family homes, as well as provides homes to housing associations for social housing. It offers homes under Bellway and Ashberry brands.
