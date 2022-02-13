thyssenkrupp (FRA:TKA) Given a €16.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a €16.00 ($18.39) target price on thyssenkrupp (FRA:TKA) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €18.00 ($20.69) price objective on thyssenkrupp in a report on Monday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group set a €16.60 ($19.08) target price on thyssenkrupp in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley set a €11.00 ($12.64) target price on thyssenkrupp in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Barclays set a €10.00 ($11.49) target price on thyssenkrupp in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Baader Bank set a €16.00 ($18.39) target price on thyssenkrupp in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €13.83 ($15.89).

Get thyssenkrupp alerts:

FRA TKA opened at €9.00 ($10.35) on Thursday. thyssenkrupp has a twelve month low of €20.70 ($23.79) and a twelve month high of €27.01 ($31.05). The business’s fifty day moving average is €9.57 and its 200 day moving average is €9.23.

thyssenkrupp AG operates in the areas of automotive technology, industrial components, plant technology, marine systems, steel, and materials services in Germany, the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Automotive Technology segment develops and manufactures components and systems and automated production systems for the automotive industry.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for thyssenkrupp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for thyssenkrupp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.