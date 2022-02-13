Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eighteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $215.13.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Chubb in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $235.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Chubb from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Chubb from $198.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Chubb from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Chubb in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of Chubb stock opened at $204.06 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.90 billion, a PE ratio of 10.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.78. Chubb has a twelve month low of $155.07 and a twelve month high of $211.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $195.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $187.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.29 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $8.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.51 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 20.41% and a return on equity of 9.35%. Chubb’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.18 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Chubb will post 14.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.61%.

In related news, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 610 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.97, for a total value of $125,641.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO John W. Keogh sold 28,494 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.23, for a total transaction of $5,163,967.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CB. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in Chubb by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 83,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,241,000 after buying an additional 9,299 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in Chubb in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $319,000. Family Management Corp purchased a new position in Chubb in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $269,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its position in Chubb by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 663,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $105,406,000 after buying an additional 82,317 shares during the period. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Chubb by 35.6% during the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 10,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,747,000 after purchasing an additional 2,886 shares during the last quarter. 87.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Chubb

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

