Toromont Industries (TSE:TIH) Given New C$123.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity Group

Toromont Industries (TSE:TIH) had its price objective increased by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$120.00 to C$123.00 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 7.50% from the stock’s previous close.
Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Toromont Industries from C$119.00 to C$121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. National Bankshares increased their target price on Toromont Industries from C$125.00 to C$126.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. ATB Capital restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Toromont Industries in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. CIBC increased their price objective on Toromont Industries from C$113.00 to C$118.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on Toromont Industries from C$115.00 to C$120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$122.20.
Shares of TSE:TIH opened at C$114.42 on Friday. Toromont Industries has a one year low of C$87.85 and a one year high of C$115.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$109.99 and a 200-day moving average of C$108.42. The company has a market capitalization of C$9.43 billion and a PE ratio of 30.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.21, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.55.
About Toromont Industries
Toromont Industries Ltd. provides specialized capital equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Equipment Group and CIMCO. The Equipment Group segment engages in the sale, rental, and service of mobile equipment for Caterpillar and other manufacturers; sale, rental, and service of engines used in various applications, including industrial, commercial, marine, on-highway trucks, and power generation; and sale of complementary and related products, parts, and services.
