Toromont Industries (TSE:TIH) Given New C$123.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity Group

Toromont Industries (TSE:TIH) had its price objective increased by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$120.00 to C$123.00 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 7.50% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Toromont Industries from C$119.00 to C$121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. National Bankshares increased their target price on Toromont Industries from C$125.00 to C$126.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. ATB Capital restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Toromont Industries in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. CIBC increased their price objective on Toromont Industries from C$113.00 to C$118.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on Toromont Industries from C$115.00 to C$120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$122.20.

Get Toromont Industries alerts:

Shares of TSE:TIH opened at C$114.42 on Friday. Toromont Industries has a one year low of C$87.85 and a one year high of C$115.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$109.99 and a 200-day moving average of C$108.42. The company has a market capitalization of C$9.43 billion and a PE ratio of 30.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.21, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.55.

In other Toromont Industries news, Director David Allan Malinauskas sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$113.25, for a total transaction of C$566,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$234,427.50. Also, Senior Officer Jennifer Cochrane sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$110.00, for a total transaction of C$55,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,500 shares in the company, valued at C$1,265,000. Insiders have sold 6,700 shares of company stock worth $756,418 over the last three months.

About Toromont Industries

Toromont Industries Ltd. provides specialized capital equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Equipment Group and CIMCO. The Equipment Group segment engages in the sale, rental, and service of mobile equipment for Caterpillar and other manufacturers; sale, rental, and service of engines used in various applications, including industrial, commercial, marine, on-highway trucks, and power generation; and sale of complementary and related products, parts, and services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Toromont Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toromont Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.