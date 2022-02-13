Head to Head Comparison: Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) and Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY)

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) and Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) are both mid-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability and earnings.

Volatility & Risk

Viper Energy Partners has a beta of 2.51, meaning that its stock price is 151% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Magnolia Oil & Gas has a beta of 2.3, meaning that its stock price is 130% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Viper Energy Partners pays an annual dividend of $1.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.4%. Magnolia Oil & Gas pays an annual dividend of $0.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.7%. Viper Energy Partners pays out -1,169.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Magnolia Oil & Gas pays out 9.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Viper Energy Partners has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Magnolia Oil & Gas has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Viper Energy Partners is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Viper Energy Partners and Magnolia Oil & Gas’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Viper Energy Partners $250.63 million 19.07 -$192.30 million ($0.13) -216.44 Magnolia Oil & Gas $534.51 million 9.31 -$1.21 billion $1.68 12.82

Viper Energy Partners has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Magnolia Oil & Gas. Viper Energy Partners is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Magnolia Oil & Gas, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Viper Energy Partners and Magnolia Oil & Gas’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Viper Energy Partners -2.20% 1.20% 0.91% Magnolia Oil & Gas 33.08% 35.78% 20.48%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Viper Energy Partners and Magnolia Oil & Gas, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Viper Energy Partners 0 0 8 0 3.00 Magnolia Oil & Gas 0 5 5 0 2.50

Viper Energy Partners presently has a consensus target price of $26.43, indicating a potential downside of 6.08%. Magnolia Oil & Gas has a consensus target price of $21.06, indicating a potential downside of 2.20%. Given Magnolia Oil & Gas’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Magnolia Oil & Gas is more favorable than Viper Energy Partners.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

37.9% of Viper Energy Partners shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of Viper Energy Partners shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 4.7% of Magnolia Oil & Gas shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

About Viper Energy Partners

Viper Energy Partners LP engages in the acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. The company was founded on February 27, 2014 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

About Magnolia Oil & Gas

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp. engages in oil and gas exploration and production business. It operates assets located in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk formations in South Texas. The company was founded on July 31, 2018 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

