Reviewing CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) and Global Blue Group (NYSE:GB)

Global Blue Group (NYSE:GB) and CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) are both business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Global Blue Group and CarGurus, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Global Blue Group 0 0 0 0 N/A CarGurus 0 1 8 0 2.89

CarGurus has a consensus price target of $45.44, indicating a potential upside of 31.19%. Given CarGurus’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe CarGurus is more favorable than Global Blue Group.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

85.5% of Global Blue Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 81.4% of CarGurus shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.2% of Global Blue Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 21.7% of CarGurus shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Global Blue Group has a beta of 0.62, meaning that its stock price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CarGurus has a beta of 1.71, meaning that its stock price is 71% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Global Blue Group and CarGurus’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Global Blue Group N/A N/A N/A CarGurus 13.72% 24.54% 17.55%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Global Blue Group and CarGurus’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Global Blue Group $52.18 million 24.22 -$493.03 million N/A N/A CarGurus $551.45 million 7.39 $77.55 million $0.88 39.36

CarGurus has higher revenue and earnings than Global Blue Group.

Summary

CarGurus beats Global Blue Group on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Global Blue Group Company Profile

Global Blue Group Holding AG provides technology-enabled transaction processing services for merchants, banks, governments, and travelers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Tax Free Shopping Technology Solutions (TFSS) and Added-Value Payment Solutions (AVPS). It offers TFSS, a value added tax (VAT) refund service that allows eligible shoppers to reclaim VAT on goods purchased outside of their home country. The company also provides AVPS, a service which enables customers to pay in their choice of preferred currency, home or destination, at the point of sale when shopping outside of their home country. In addition, it offers currency conversion services for point of sale, e-commerce dynamic currency conversion (DCC) services, and DCC services at ATMs, as well as multi-currency processing services for online retailers. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Wangen-BrÃ¼ttisellen, Switzerland.

CarGurus Company Profile

Cargurus, Inc. engages in the provision of online auto shopping. The firm offers proprietary technology, search algorithms and data analytics to analyze new and used car listings. It operates through the following segments: United States and International. The United States segment derives revenues from marketplace subscriptions, advertising services and other revenues from customers within the United States. The International segment includes the revenues from marketplace subscriptions, advertising services and other revenues from customers outside of the United States. The company was founded by Langley Steinert on November 10, 2005 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

