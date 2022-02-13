Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $129.27.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BXP. Mizuho raised their price target on Boston Properties from $115.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised Boston Properties from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Evercore ISI raised Boston Properties from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Sunday, December 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Boston Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $118.00 to $131.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised Boston Properties from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th.

Shares of Boston Properties stock opened at $117.67 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.39. Boston Properties has a 1 year low of $90.97 and a 1 year high of $128.00. The company has a market capitalization of $18.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 4.61 and a quick ratio of 5.83.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.68. Boston Properties had a return on equity of 6.26% and a net margin of 17.49%. The business had revenue of $731.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $729.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Boston Properties will post 7.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were given a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. Boston Properties’s payout ratio is currently 123.66%.

In other Boston Properties news, President Douglas T. Linde sold 34,476 shares of Boston Properties stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.58, for a total value of $4,088,164.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Frank D. Burt sold 2,116 shares of Boston Properties stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.89, for a total value of $251,571.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BXP. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 221.7% during the third quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boston Properties during the second quarter worth about $34,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of Boston Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boston Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 177.3% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 416 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.47% of the company’s stock.

Boston Properties Company Profile

Boston Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It develops, acquires, manages and owns a portfolio of Class A properties. The firm operates through the following geographical locations: Boston, New York, San Francisco and Washington. The company was founded by Mortimer Benjamin Zuckerman and Edward H.

