FY2022 EPS Estimates for Thomson Reuters Co. Reduced by National Bank Financial (NYSE:TRI)

Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial cut their FY2022 earnings estimates for Thomson Reuters in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 8th. National Bank Financial analyst A. Shine now expects that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $2.42 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.80. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Thomson Reuters’ FY2023 earnings at $3.36 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. BNP Paribas upgraded Thomson Reuters from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Thomson Reuters from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $124.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday. TD Securities boosted their target price on Thomson Reuters from C$160.00 to C$165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Thomson Reuters from $110.00 to $108.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Thomson Reuters from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $125.55.

Shares of NYSE:TRI opened at $102.89 on Friday. Thomson Reuters has a 1-year low of $80.16 and a 1-year high of $123.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.01 billion, a PE ratio of 7.96, a PEG ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 0.46. The business’s 50 day moving average is $112.18 and its 200-day moving average is $114.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 102.75% and a return on equity of 7.48%. The business’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 EPS.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 24th will be issued a $0.445 dividend. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. This is a positive change from Thomson Reuters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 23rd. Thomson Reuters’s payout ratio is 12.54%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TRI. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thomson Reuters in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 109.8% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 256 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Thomson Reuters during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 11,385.0% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,297 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 171.4% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 304 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.15% of the company’s stock.

Thomson Reuters Corp. engages in the provision of news and information for professional markets. It operates through the following segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax and Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment provides research and workflow products to law firms and government.

