FY2022 Earnings Estimate for Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) Issued By Seaport Res Ptn

Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) – Seaport Res Ptn boosted their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Houlihan Lokey in a research note issued on Tuesday, February 8th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst J. Mitchell now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $7.55 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $6.60.

A number of other analysts have also commented on HLI. Zacks Investment Research raised Houlihan Lokey from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $127.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday. JMP Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Houlihan Lokey from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Houlihan Lokey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $116.00 to $126.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Houlihan Lokey from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $86.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Houlihan Lokey has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.00.

Shares of Houlihan Lokey stock opened at $108.46 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.93 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.19. Houlihan Lokey has a 1 year low of $63.38 and a 1 year high of $122.62.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $2.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.69. The company had revenue of $888.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $664.27 million. Houlihan Lokey had a net margin of 21.39% and a return on equity of 30.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 65.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.77 EPS.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 0.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,117,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $418,592,000 after purchasing an additional 37,814 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in Houlihan Lokey by 13.2% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,535,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $289,131,000 after acquiring an additional 412,298 shares during the period. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in Houlihan Lokey by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,635,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $169,267,000 after acquiring an additional 19,253 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,591,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $146,603,000 after buying an additional 201,725 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 97.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,386,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $128,112,000 after buying an additional 685,338 shares during the period. 75.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.43%.

Houlihan Lokey, Inc engages in the provision of investment banking services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring and Financial and Valuation Advisory. The Corporate Finance segment provides general financial advisory services in addition to advice on mergers and acquisitions and capital markets offering.

