Jefferies Financial Group Brokers Increase Earnings Estimates for Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Carrier Global in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Volkmann now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $2.30 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.25. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Carrier Global’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.50 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.55 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.75 EPS.

CARR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Atlantic Securities dropped their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $59.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.78.

Carrier Global stock opened at $45.50 on Friday. Carrier Global has a 1-year low of $34.75 and a 1-year high of $58.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.05. Carrier Global had a net margin of 11.08% and a return on equity of 27.46%. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.82 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd were paid a $0.15 dividend. This is an increase from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.90%.

In other news, VP Kyle Crockett sold 3,682 shares of Carrier Global stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.73, for a total value of $168,377.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CARR. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Carrier Global by 210.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,783,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,155,879,000 after acquiring an additional 16,122,688 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in Carrier Global by 29.9% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 60,446,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,128,745,000 after acquiring an additional 13,917,795 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Carrier Global by 62.8% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 18,623,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $905,081,000 after acquiring an additional 7,186,597 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in Carrier Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $228,420,000. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its stake in Carrier Global by 8.7% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 51,502,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,503,029,000 after acquiring an additional 4,139,443 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.55% of the company’s stock.

About Carrier Global

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

