Cantor Fitzgerald Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) – Equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald raised their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Pfizer in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst L. Chen now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of $6.36 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $5.50. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Cowen boosted their price objective on Pfizer from $56.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Erste Group raised Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Pfizer from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.74.

Shares of PFE stock opened at $50.78 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $285.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.69. Pfizer has a twelve month low of $33.36 and a twelve month high of $61.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $55.09 and a 200 day moving average of $49.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $23.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.20 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 30.70% and a net margin of 27.66%. Pfizer’s quarterly revenue was up 104.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the third quarter worth about $291,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in Pfizer by 13.2% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,032,765 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,443,000 after buying an additional 120,064 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer in the second quarter valued at about $226,000. Laurion Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 115.0% during the second quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 101,353 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,969,000 after purchasing an additional 54,206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cable Hill Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 9.1% during the second quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 14,406 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.88% of the company’s stock.

In other Pfizer news, EVP Douglas M. Lankler sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.37, for a total transaction of $2,174,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alexander R. Mackenzie sold 41,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.26, for a total value of $2,244,193.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 28th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This is a boost from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 27th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.62%.

Pfizer

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

