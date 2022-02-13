FY2022 EPS Estimates for Stingray Digitl (TSE:RAY) Increased by National Bank Financial

Stingray Digitl (TSE:RAY) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial increased their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Stingray Digitl in a research note issued on Tuesday, February 8th. National Bank Financial analyst A. Shine now anticipates that the company will earn $0.83 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.78.

Get Stingray Digitl alerts:

Receive News & Ratings for Stingray Digitl Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stingray Digitl and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.