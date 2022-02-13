R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) Coverage Initiated at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) in a report released on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $30.00 price objective on the healthcare provider’s stock.

RCM has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded R1 RCM from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on R1 RCM in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an overweight rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on R1 RCM in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on R1 RCM from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, R1 RCM presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $29.56.

NASDAQ RCM opened at $25.22 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.55, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.71. R1 RCM has a twelve month low of $18.71 and a twelve month high of $31.28. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39.

In other news, Director Alex Mandl sold 34,171 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.60, for a total transaction of $874,777.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 63.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RCM. FMR LLC lifted its position in R1 RCM by 60.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,905,130 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $198,049,000 after acquiring an additional 3,339,889 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of R1 RCM by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,644,446 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $281,212,000 after buying an additional 2,494,228 shares in the last quarter. Sunriver Management LLC bought a new position in shares of R1 RCM during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,511,000. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in shares of R1 RCM by 81.7% during the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,241,189 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $71,339,000 after buying an additional 1,457,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maven Securities LTD bought a new position in shares of R1 RCM during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $23,505,000. 41.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

R1 RCM, Inc engages in the provision of revenue cycle management to healthcare providers. It offers end-to-end, modular revenue cycle, and physician advisory services. The company was founded by Mary Ann Tolan and J. Michael Cline in July 2003 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

