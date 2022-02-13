Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kaiser Aluminum is a leading producer of semi-fabricated specialty aluminum products, serving customers worldwide with highly-engineered solutions for aerospace and high-strength, general engineering, and custom automotive and industrial applications. The Company’s North American facilities produce value-added sheet, plate, extrusions, rod, bar, tube, and wire products, adhering to traditions of quality, innovation, and service. Kaiser Aluminum is headquartered in Foothill Ranch, California. “

KALU has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Kaiser Aluminum from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $117.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Friday, December 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of Kaiser Aluminum from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $110.00.

Shares of KALU opened at $99.37 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -110.41 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $106.59. Kaiser Aluminum has a 12 month low of $87.91 and a 12 month high of $141.07.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 24th will be given a $0.77 dividend. This is a boost from Kaiser Aluminum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 21st. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. Kaiser Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -342.22%.

In other Kaiser Aluminum news, CFO Neal E. West sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.25, for a total value of $40,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jack A. Hockema sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.11, for a total transaction of $76,582.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,950 shares of company stock worth $297,831. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KALU. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Kaiser Aluminum by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,288 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,966 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,107,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 25,517 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,928 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 256.8% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,164 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 5,876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

Kaiser Aluminum Company Profile

Kaiser Aluminum Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of semi-fabricated specialty aluminum products. The firm caters aerospace, general engineering, automotive, and custom industrial applications. Its products include plate, sheet, coil, hard alloy shapes, soft alloy extrusions, seamless & structural extruded, drawn tube, hard alloy rod, bar, wire and forge stock.

