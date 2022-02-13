BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) Shares Gap Down to $219.86

BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $219.86, but opened at $213.80. BeiGene shares last traded at $213.81, with a volume of 621 shares traded.

BGNE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of BeiGene in a research report on Monday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of BeiGene in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of BeiGene from $407.00 to $360.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BeiGene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $376.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is $251.90 and its 200-day moving average is $312.83. The firm has a market cap of $20.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.24 and a beta of 0.77.

In other BeiGene news, CMO Jane Huang sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.14, for a total transaction of $417,210.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,049 shares of company stock valued at $1,366,713. 8.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BGNE. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in BeiGene by 204.3% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 70 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in BeiGene during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in BeiGene during the third quarter valued at $37,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of BeiGene during the first quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of BeiGene by 16.0% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 232 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.78% of the company’s stock.

BeiGene Company Profile (NASDAQ:BGNE)

BeiGene Ltd. is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of innovative molecularly targeted and immuno-oncology drugs for the treatment of cancer. It focuses on Zanubrutinib (BGB-3111), Tislelizumab (BGB-A317), and Pamiparib (BGB-290). The company was founded by Xiao Dong Wang and John V.

