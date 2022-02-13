Pets at Home Group (LON:PETS) Receives “Buy” Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of Pets at Home Group (LON:PETS) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 570 ($7.71) price objective on the stock.

PETS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Liberum Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Pets at Home Group in a report on Monday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of Pets at Home Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Peel Hunt restated an add rating and set a GBX 525 ($7.10) price objective on shares of Pets at Home Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating and set a GBX 450 ($6.09) price objective on shares of Pets at Home Group in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Shore Capital restated an under review rating on shares of Pets at Home Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 535.71 ($7.24).

Shares of LON PETS opened at GBX 399.60 ($5.40) on Wednesday. Pets at Home Group has a twelve month low of GBX 367.60 ($4.97) and a twelve month high of GBX 524.50 ($7.09). The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.13. The company has a market capitalization of £2.00 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 441.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 468.47.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were given a dividend of GBX 4.30 ($0.06) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a yield of 0.9%. Pets at Home Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.33%.

Pets at Home Group Company Profile

Pets at Home Group Plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialist retailer of pet food, pet related products, and pet accessories in the United Kingdom. The company offers a range of pet foods for dogs, cats, small animals, fish, reptiles, and birds. It also provides pet accessories, including cat litters, collars, leads and harnesses, bedding, housing, feeding, health and hygiene, travel, training, and enrichment products for dogs, cats, small mammals, fish, birds, and reptiles.

