ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 338,250 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 6,950,223 shares.The stock last traded at $65.64 and had previously closed at $65.16.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.69.

Get ProShares Ultra S&P500 alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SSO. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 316,375.1% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,740,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $207,725,000 after acquiring an additional 1,740,063 shares in the last quarter. Piershale Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,562,000. TTP Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,866,000. Rollins Financial bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $22,800,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in ProShares Ultra S&P500 during the third quarter valued at approximately $15,552,000.

ProShares Ultra S&P500 (the Fund), formerly Ultra S&P500 ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts (REITs) selected by the S&P U.S.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Ultra S&P500 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Ultra S&P500 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.