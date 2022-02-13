Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI) to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $1.16 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for Monarch Casino & Resort in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Katz now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.16 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.14. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Monarch Casino & Resort’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.25 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.62 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on MCRI. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday.

NASDAQ MCRI opened at $76.68 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.24 and a beta of 1.74. Monarch Casino & Resort has a 52-week low of $54.06 and a 52-week high of $79.19.

Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.12. Monarch Casino & Resort had a net margin of 18.64% and a return on equity of 16.24%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MCRI. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort in the second quarter worth $37,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Monarch Casino & Resort by 34.4% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 856 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Monarch Casino & Resort by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 1,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Monarch Casino & Resort by 33.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Monarch Casino & Resort during the 3rd quarter worth $188,000. 63.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Monarch Casino & Resort Company Profile

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc owns and operates the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel & casino facility in Reno, Nevada and the Monarch Black Hawk Casino in Black Hawk, Colorado. The Atlantis features casino space; guest rooms; food outlets; espresso and pastry bars; health spa and salon; retail outlets offering clothing and traditional gift shop merchandise; family entertainment centre; banquet, convention and meeting room space.

