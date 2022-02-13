PROS (NYSE:PRO) Shares Gap Down to $33.64

PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $33.64, but opened at $32.08. PROS shares last traded at $32.07, with a volume of 2,102 shares changing hands.

PRO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised PROS from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised PROS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.05, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 2.48. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $31.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.02 and a beta of 1.55.

PROS (NYSE:PRO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The software maker reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.24. PROS had a negative return on equity of 123.71% and a negative net margin of 30.64%. The firm had revenue of $64.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.29) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that PROS Holdings, Inc. will post -1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Scott William Cook sold 1,302 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.92, for a total value of $41,559.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Leslie J. Rechan sold 3,974 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.71, for a total transaction of $129,989.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 64,462 shares of company stock valued at $1,926,423. 10.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in PROS during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in PROS during the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in PROS during the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in shares of PROS during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of PROS by 326.6% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,069 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,584 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.11% of the company’s stock.

PROS Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of solutions that optimize the processes of selling and shopping in the digital economy. Its solutions selling, pricing, and revenue management leverage artificial intelligence (AI), self-learning and automation to ensure that every transactional experience is fast, frictionless and personalized for every shopper, supporting both business-to-business (B2B) and business-to-consumer (B2C) companies across industry verticals.

