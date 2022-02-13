ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (NYSEARCA:UVXY) Shares Gap Up to $14.06

ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (NYSEARCA:UVXY) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $14.06, but opened at $14.55. ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF shares last traded at $13.92, with a volume of 1,208,775 shares trading hands.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.75.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of UVXY. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $15,924,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $12,596,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $8,046,000. Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new stake in ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $6,595,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 509.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 172,199 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,140,000 after acquiring an additional 143,937 shares during the last quarter.

ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, that correspond to one and one-half times (1.5x) the daily performance of the S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures Index. UVXY provides leveraged exposure to the S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures Index, which measures the returns of a portfolio of monthly VIX futures contracts with a weighted average of one month to expiration.

