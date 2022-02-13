Short Interest in Ionic Brands Corp. (OTCMKTS:IONKF) Rises By 22,100.0%

Ionic Brands Corp. (OTCMKTS:IONKF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 22,200 shares, a growth of 22,100.0% from the January 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 236,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS IONKF opened at $0.01 on Friday. Ionic Brands has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $0.38. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.05.

Get Ionic Brands alerts:

Ionic Brands Company Profile

Ionic Brands Corp. provides cannabis related services in Washington and Oregon. The company manufacture and distribute hard goods, such as cartridges, applicators, pens, jars, etc. under the IONIC brand name. The company is headquartered in Tacoma, Washington.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ionic Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ionic Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.