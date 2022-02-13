Short Interest in Ionic Brands Corp. (OTCMKTS:IONKF) Rises By 22,100.0%

Ionic Brands Corp. (OTCMKTS:IONKF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 22,200 shares, a growth of 22,100.0% from the January 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 236,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS IONKF opened at $0.01 on Friday. Ionic Brands has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $0.38. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.05.
Ionic Brands Company Profile
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ionic Brands (IONKF)
- 2 Tremendous Travel Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/7 – 2/11
- Can Uber (NYSE: UBER) Get Back On Track?
- The Institutions Are Buying Newell Brands, Maybe You Should Too
- Western Digital Stock is Ready to Pick Up
Receive News & Ratings for Ionic Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ionic Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.