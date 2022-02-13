Under Armour Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:UA)

Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Stock investors bought 14,969 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 249% compared to the average daily volume of 4,295 call options.

Several research firms recently issued reports on UA. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Under Armour from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Under Armour from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Under Armour from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Under Armour from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Under Armour presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.75.

Shares of UA opened at $15.36 on Friday. Under Armour has a 1-year low of $14.95 and a 1-year high of $23.00. The stock has a market cap of $7.31 billion, a PE ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.69.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Under Armour by 42.2% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Under Armour in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Under Armour by 1,372.9% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 2,787 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Under Armour in the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Under Armour by 66.2% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,271 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.56% of the company’s stock.

Under Armour Company Profile

Under Armour, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and distribution of branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. It operates through the following segments: North America, EMEA, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Connected Fitness. The North America segment comprises of U.S.

