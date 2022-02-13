Under Armour Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:UA)

Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Stock investors bought 14,969 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 249% compared to the average daily volume of 4,295 call options.
Several research firms recently issued reports on UA. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Under Armour from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Under Armour from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Under Armour from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Under Armour from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Under Armour presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.75.
Shares of UA opened at $15.36 on Friday. Under Armour has a 1-year low of $14.95 and a 1-year high of $23.00. The stock has a market cap of $7.31 billion, a PE ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.69.
Under Armour Company Profile
Under Armour, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and distribution of branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. It operates through the following segments: North America, EMEA, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Connected Fitness. The North America segment comprises of U.S.
