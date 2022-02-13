Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) Shares Gap Down to $33.63

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $33.63, but opened at $32.46. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA shares last traded at $32.56, with a volume of 7,443 shares traded.

A number of analysts have issued reports on FMS shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $32.40 to $30.30 in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.08.

The company has a market cap of $18.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.60 and a 200-day moving average of $34.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 283.2% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 36,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after buying an additional 27,264 shares during the period. Guardian Capital Advisors LP boosted its stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP now owns 47,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,547,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 31,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after buying an additional 1,020 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA during the fourth quarter valued at $192,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 53,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,747,000 after buying an additional 516 shares during the period. 4.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA engages in the provision of products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure. It also develop and manufacture a variety of health care products, which includes dialysis and non-dialysis products. The company was founded on August 5, 1996 and is headquartered in Bad Homburg, Germany.

