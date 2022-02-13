Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) Given a €180.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a €180.00 ($206.90) price objective on Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) in a report published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. UBS Group set a €110.00 ($126.44) price target on shares of Delivery Hero in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Berenberg Bank set a €160.00 ($183.91) price target on shares of Delivery Hero in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley set a €155.00 ($178.16) price target on shares of Delivery Hero in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group set a €171.00 ($196.55) price target on shares of Delivery Hero in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €160.00 ($183.91) price objective on shares of Delivery Hero in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €148.94 ($171.19).

Shares of DHER stock opened at €41.00 ($47.13) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.43, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.64. Delivery Hero has a one year low of €62.44 ($71.77) and a one year high of €141.95 ($163.16). The company’s 50-day simple moving average is €84.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is €106.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.81.

Delivery Hero SE offers online food ordering and delivery services. It operates approximately in 50 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. Delivery Hero SE has a strategic partnership agreement with Woowa Brothers Corp. to expand its Asian operations. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

